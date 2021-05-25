Soccer-Modric extends contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has signed an extension to his contract until June 2022, the Spanish side said on Tuesday. Croatia international Modric's contract was due to expire at the end of next month but he signed a new deal alongside Real president Florentino Perez.

"I'm proud and happy to keep wearing the shirt of the best club in the world," Modric, 35, said on Twitter. Modric, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for around 40 million euros, was one of Real's top performers in an overall disappointing season in which they lost out on the La Liga title to city rivals Atletico Madrid and were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Chelsea.

Modric, who will represent Croatia at the European Championship, was one of several high-profile Real players to run down their contract. Winger Lucas Vazquez and captain Sergio Ramos are both set to leave for free unless they sign extensions before June 30.

