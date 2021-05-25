Left Menu

UEFA puts 1,700 Champions League final tickets on sale

With only four days to go before the Champions League final in Portugal, UEFA put 1,700 tickets on sale Tuesday for fans worldwide for the game between Manchester City and Chelsea.UEFA said the tickets, which cost between 70 and 600 euros 78 and 670, were being sold on its website from 1200 GMT. Last August, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:22 IST
With only four days to go before the Champions League final in Portugal, UEFA put 1,700 tickets on sale Tuesday for fans worldwide for the game between Manchester City and Chelsea.

UEFA said the tickets, which cost between 70 and 600 euros ($78 and $670), were being sold on its website from 1200 GMT. Buyers are limited to two tickets.

The Estádio do Dragão in Porto will be one-third full with up to 16,500 spectators for Saturday's game. It was moved from Istanbul because of current travel limits in Turkey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City and Chelsea each had an allocation of 6,000 seats to sell to their fans.

UEFA gave three options for spectators to get into the stadium: proof of being vaccinated; a negative PCR test dating no earlier than Wednesday; a negative antigen test result from Friday or Saturday.

Border controls in Portugal will also apply to countries where fans have traveled from, UEFA said.

Portugal is hosting the final instead of Istanbul for the second straight year. Last August, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon.

