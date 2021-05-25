Left Menu

Soccer-Alexander-Arnold in 33-man provisional England Euro 2020 squad

Uncapped Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale were also selected. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:03 IST
Soccer-Alexander-Arnold in 33-man provisional England Euro 2020 squad
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a recall in a 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 named by manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday. The right back's place had been in doubt after he was dropped in March for World Cup qualifiers but he made the cut in a squad that will be reduced to 26 players ahead of a June 1 UEFA deadline.

The June 11-July 11 championship is being held across Europe. Uncapped Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale were also selected.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford misses out, however, as do injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham's Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Greenwood, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021