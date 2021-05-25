The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Junior World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-DATES IPL will tentatively start in 3rd week of September, 10 doubles-headers in three-week window By Kushan Sarkar and Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The postponed Indian Premier League will resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 in the UAE with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

SPO-WREST-SUSHIL-CONTRACT WFI may not renew contracts of Sushil and Pooja Dhanda By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Arrested in a murder case, double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar is set to be dropped from the Wrestling Federation of India's annual contracts list along with Pooja Dhanda on account of non-performance when the body holds a review meeting next month.

SPO-CRI-IND-QUARANTINE Indian men and women's squads begin hard quarantine ahead of England tour Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma and head coach Ravi Shastri joined the England-bound squad's bio-bubble on Tuesday as it began its eight-day hard quarantine along with the women's team here.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Boxing: Mohammed Hussamuddin goes down to world champ in Asian meet Dubai, May 25 (PTI) Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) fought hard but went down to Uzbekistan's reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD SEIFERT Felt good inside IPL bio-bubble, it was safe: COVID-recovered Seifert Auckland, May 25 (PTI) New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert's world stopped for a moment and heart sank when he tested positive for COVID-19 during the now suspended IPL but the wicket-keeper said he never felt vulnerable inside the tournament's bio-bubble. SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out Paris, May 25 (PTI) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PSL-PLAYER PCB bars fast bowler Naseem Shah from PSL in Abu Dhabi for breach of COVID protocols Karachi, May 25 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred fast bowler Naseem Shah from playing in the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi for breach of COVID-19 protocols before departure from the country.

SPO-CRI-IND-SURYAKUMAR Be yourself: Advice Surya gave himself ahead of first knock in India colours Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Flamboyant India and Mumbai Indians batman Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut against England after a lengthy wait on the sidelines, recalled being nervous on the momentous day but a simple advice to self calmed him down.

SPO-CRI-PBKS-VIRUS-SUPPORT Punjab Kings join initiative to provide oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings have joined forces with private entity Round Table India (RTI) and crowd funding platform ketto.org to help provide oxygen concentrators to COVID-19-affected patients.

SPO-FOOT-COVID-ARINDAM Two weeks after losing mother to COVID-19, ISL 'Golden Glove' winner becomes frontline warrior By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Arindam Bhattacharya knows the feeling of being the ''last line of defence'' and the heartbreak when it's breached whether it's sport or life.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-ENG-T20 Third women's T20 between India and England rescheduled to July 14 London, May 25 (PTI) The third women's Twenty20 between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been advanced by a day to July 14 for ''broadcast purposes''. SPO-MINISTRY-KHELO Govt. to open 143 Khelo India centres across 7 states New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has decided to set up 143 Khelo India centres across seven states with a total budget of Rs 14.30 crore in its bid to nurture talent at the grassroot level. SPO-FOOT-IND-KOTAL Long camp would have helped but can't do anything: Kotal Doha, May 25 (PTI) A long preparatory camp would have been ideal for the Indian football team ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers here, feels defender Pritam Kotal.

SPO-HOCK-NILKANTA Need to peak at right time to make history in Tokyo: men's hockey player Nilkanta Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) Midfielder Nilkanta Sharma is confident about the Indian men's hockey team rewriting history at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, saying the side needs to peak at the right time to be able to break its four decade-long medal drought.

SPO-CRI-KKR-RUSSELL IPL 2018 qualifier dismissal still haunts Russell Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Rashid Khan getting the better of Andre Russell in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2018 still haunts the star all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders, who have not been able to make the play-offs since then. SPO-HOCK-BALBIR-STADIUM Hockey stadium renamed after Balbir Singh Sr to mark his death anniversary Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) The Mohali International Hockey Stadium was on Tuesday officially renamed after the legendary Balbir Singh Sr on the occasion of his first death ceremony here.

