Sports News Roundup: NBA Social Justice Coalition calls for passage of police reform bill; Donovan Mitchell available for Game 2 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport renews commitment to social justice on Floyd death anniversary

Advertisement

Athletes and U.S. sporting bodies renewed their commitment to the fight for social change and racial justice on Tuesday, the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and his killing triggered the largest U.S. protest movement in decades over police brutality against Black people.

Latvia removes ice hockey body's banner in row over Belarus flag swap

Latvia showed its support for the Belarusian opposition on Tuesday by opting to stop flying the flag of ice hockey's governing body at the world championshp in Riga, rather than remove a flag used by opponents of Belarus's veteran leader. "We have to pick sides - a people striving for freedom or a dictator," Riga Mayor Martins Stakis wrote on Twitter.

Baseball-Peanuts and the crack of the bat: Pro sports ramp up COVID vaccination drive

For Debra Wiest, a 53-year-old teacher and lifelong New York Mets fan, the choice to get her COVID-19 vaccine at the club's Citi Field was simple: She feels safe there. "I wanted to come home," said Wiest of the beloved American ritual of attending a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, complete with peanuts and Cracker Jack served in the stands, that was banned due to the pandemic throughout the 2020 regular season.

Japan's losses from COVID-19 curbs to dwarf Olympics no-go fallout, says economist

Japan stands to lose 1.8 trillion yen ($16 billion) if the Olympics were cancelled, but that would pale in comparison to the economic hit from emergency curbs if the Summer Games turned into a super-spreader event, a top economist estimated. Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute and a former Bank of Japan board member, said that the first nationwide state of emergency last spring had caused an estimated 6.4 trillion yen loss. Further losses have resulted from the second and presently third running state of emergency.

Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC's coordination commission chief John Coates said last week additional medical personnel would be part of the foreign Olympic delegations to support the medical operations and the implementation of COVID-19 countermeasures at the Games.

Olympics-Japan sees no Games impact from U.S. travel advice

Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan due to coronavirus concerns to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged. The U.S. State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory and guidance for Japan on Monday did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now.

Olympics-'Absurd' to stage Tokyo Games, says professor of public health

A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, and to go ahead would be 'absurd' and cost lives. Otago University professor Michael Baker, who specialises in epidemiology and has worked on a COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group for the Ministry of Health, told Reuters the Games should be cancelled.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell available for Game 2

The Utah Jazz will have leading scorer Donovan Mitchell available when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday night. Mitchell was frustrated with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before Game 1 on Sunday, when the team's medical staff advised the Jazz to hold him out, but he says he's moved on.

Olympics-Biden administration stands by Tokyo Games as COVID surges

The Biden administration on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Tokyo's plan to hold the Olympic Games this summer and for U.S. athletes competing there despite a new wave of coronavirus cases and a U.S. travel advisory for Japan. "Our position has not changed on the Olympics," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity.

Basketball-NBA Social Justice Coalition calls for passage of police reform bill

The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Social Justice Coalition has called on the U.S. Senate to pass a police reform bill to honour the memory of George Floyd, an African-American killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year. The Democratic-led House of Representatives this year passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to put a stop to aggressive law enforcement tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)