Motorcycling-Miller to continue with Ducati for 2022 MotoGP season

We are fourth in the standings, not far from the leader, and the championship is still very long," said the Australian.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:32 IST
Australian Jack Miller will continue with the Ducati works MotoGP team next season, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday. Miller has won the last two races in Spain and France, becoming the first Australian to take back-to-back wins in the top category since two times world champion Casey Stoner in 2012.

He is now fourth in the standings after five races, 16 points behind Yamaha's French leader Fabio Quartararo. Ducati lead the constructors' and team standings. "Now I can solely concentrate on the current season. We are fourth in the standings, not far from the leader, and the championship is still very long," said the Australian.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

