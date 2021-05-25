Left Menu

Soccer-Manager Galtier tells Lille he wants to leave - report

Lille coach Christophe Galtier has told the club he intends to leave, two days after leading them to the Ligue 1 title, L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. Galtier, 54, who joined Lille in 2017 after spending eight years at St Etienne, told L'Equipe that he had already informed club president Olivier Letang of his desire to move on.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:55 IST
Lille coach Christophe Galtier has told the club he intends to leave, two days after leading them to the Ligue 1 title, L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. Galtier, 54, who joined Lille in 2017 after spending eight years at St Etienne, told L'Equipe that he had already informed club president Olivier Letang of his desire to move on.

"I informed my president... that I was going to leave," Galtier said. "I am quite simply convinced that I have done my time here. That this four-year cycle is long enough for a coach. "Having done four years, I feel inside that it's time to leave this beautiful club, this magnificent club ... I'm leaving Lille with an incredible result, I need something else. I don't want to fall into a routine."

Galtier was close to former Lille owner and president Gerard Lopez, who left amid the club's financial difficulties last December. Lille sealed their first top-flight title since 2011 after beating Angers 2-1 at the weekend to finish the season with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of Paris St Germain.

