Soccer-Hjulmand overlooks Brondby players in Denmark Euro squad

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand sprung some surprises as he announced his 26-man European Championship squad, with no players from new Danish champions Brondby but three from city rivals FC Copenhagen, who finished third. Copenhagen centre back Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen was included ahead of Andreas Maxso, who was voted Brondby's player of the year in 2020 and given an international debut last November against Sweden.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:24 IST
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand sprung some surprises as he announced his 26-man European Championship squad, with no players from new Danish champions Brondby but three from city rivals FC Copenhagen, who finished third.

Copenhagen centre back Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen was included ahead of Andreas Maxso, who was voted Brondby's player of the year in 2020 and given an international debut last November against Sweden. Jorgensen's Copenhagen team mates Jonas Wind and Nicolai Boilesen were also included, but there was no room for Superliga top scorer Mikael Uhre, who netted 19 goals as Brondby won their first title since 2005.

Instead striker Andreas Cornelius, who managed a single goal for Parma in 19 Serie A games, was called up. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose father Peter was part of the Danish team that won Euro 92, was also included in the squad along with Inter Milan playmaker and recently-crowned Serie A champion Christian Eriksen, and Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

"This is everyone's team. It is a strong squad, and we are very much looking forward to the European Championships at home," Hjulmand said. Denmark open their Group B campaign against Finland on June 12 before taking on Belgium and Russia, with all their games taking place in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

