Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport renews commitment to social justice on Floyd death anniversary

Athletes and U.S. sporting bodies renewed their commitment to the fight for social change and racial justice on Tuesday, the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and his killing triggered the largest U.S. protest movement in decades over police brutality against Black people.

Japan's losses from COVID-19 curbs to dwarf Olympics no-go fallout, says economist

Japan stands to lose 1.8 trillion yen ($16 billion) if the Olympics were cancelled, but that would pale in comparison to the economic hit from emergency curbs if the Summer Games turned into a super-spreader event, a top economist estimated. Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute and a former Bank of Japan board member, said that the first nationwide state of emergency last spring had caused an estimated 6.4 trillion yen loss. Further losses have resulted from the second and presently third running state of emergency.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Real, Barca and Juve

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday. The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game.

Soccer-U.S. women's coach Andonovski says Tokyo squad still up in the air

U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Vlatko Andonovski offered few clues on Tuesday about his highly anticipated Olympic squad, as the team prepares for a training camp and three-game Summer Series next month. Twenty-three players, including veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and top defender Crystal Dunn, will travel to Texas for the trio of friendlies against Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria, with the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away.

Olympics-'Absurd' to stage Tokyo Games, says professor of public health

A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, and to go ahead would be 'absurd' and cost lives. Otago University professor Michael Baker, who specialises in epidemiology and has worked on a COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group for the Ministry of Health, told Reuters the Games should be cancelled.

Gymnastics-'Old man' Whitlock still has more in the tank for Tokyo

Double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will be the old man of Britain's artistic gymnastics team in Tokyo but he still feels he can deliver as he prepares for his third Games. A gold medallist at pommel horse and on the floor at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the 28-year-old also has three bronze medals -- all around in Rio and team and pommel from London 2012.

South Africa to vaccinate athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympic games

South African athletes due to participate in this year's Tokyo Olympics will receive COVID-19 shots during a vaccination rollout that has so far prioritised the elderly and frontline workers, the country's medicine authority said on Tuesday. Tokyo is due to host the Games from July 23 to Aug. 8 after they were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympics-White House stands by Tokyo Games as COVID surges

The White House on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Tokyo's plan to hold the Olympic Games this summer and for U.S. athletes competing there despite a new wave of coronavirus cases and a U.S. travel advisory for Japan. "Our position has not changed on the Olympics," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

U.S. grants last minute visas to Cuban baseball team

The Cuban Baseball Federation said on Tuesday the United States had granted it visas to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that opens next week in Florida. The federation said it hoped to travel to Florida on Wednesday to play two preparatory games before the tournament opens on Monday and thanked world and U.S. baseball organizations and Olympic committees for their support.

