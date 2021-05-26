Left Menu

Cricket-Australia planning five T20 matches in Bangladesh in August

Australia are planning to play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in August in the leadup to the T20 World Cup in India. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. Australia were set to tour Bangladesh last year for two tests before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-05-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 07:35 IST
Cricket-Australia planning five T20 matches in Bangladesh in August
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia are planning to play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in August in the leadup to the T20 World Cup in India. The tour will follow Australia's white-ball tour of West Indies in July.

Australia had initially pencilled in three matches but a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Wednesday it was their intention to play five. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

Australia were set to tour Bangladesh last year for two tests before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is slated for October but the tournament may be moved if India is unable to overcome a devastating second wave of the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021