Soccer-Quarantined Uruguayan player escapes hotel blaze via window

Buenos Aires City Hall released a video https://twitter.com/EmergenciasBA/status/1397175679926607873 which showed a man hanging from the window of his room for several seconds as firefighters used a crane to pull him to safety. Rentistas, who went on to lose their match with Racing 3-0 later on Tuesday, tweeted that Duarte was in "perfect condition" following the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:04 IST
Soccer-Quarantined Uruguayan player escapes hotel blaze via window

A Uruguayan footballer in hotel quarantine dangled himself from the window of his room on the 11th floor to escape a blaze before being rescued by Buenos Aires firefighters early on Tuesday, his club Rentistas have said. Midfielder Francisco Duarte had tested positive for COVID-19 along with team mates Andres Rodales and Damian Malrechauffe on their arrival in Argentina to face Racing Club de Avellaneda in the Copa Libertadores.

The player told local media that at first he did not notice the smoke in his room because he had lost his sense of smell due to COVID-19 and only tried to escape when he saw flames, ESPN reported.

Rentistas, who went on to lose their match with Racing 3-0 later on Tuesday, tweeted that Duarte was in "perfect condition" following the incident.

