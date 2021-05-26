Sports News Roundup: Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player; U.S. grants last minute visas to Cuban baseball team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport renews commitment to social justice on Floyd death anniversary

Athletes and U.S. sporting bodies renewed their commitment to the fight for social change and racial justice on Tuesday, the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and his killing triggered the largest U.S. protest movement in decades over police brutality against Black people.

Olympics:'We need games', Australian softball squad off to Japan next week

Australia's Olympic softball squad will be among the first athletes to arrive from overseas for the Tokyo Games when they fly off for a training camp in Japan next Monday to get some desperately needed game practice. The 23-woman squad will land in Tokyo on June 1 for a six-week camp in Ota, some 80 kilometers northwest of the capital, before the final 15-strong roster for the Games is selected.

Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the NBA's Most Improved Player award for 2020-21 Tuesday. Randle received 98 of the 100 first-place votes for the award from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, according to the NBA. Randle (493 points) was left off one ballot.

Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club on May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel, and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).

Soccer-U.S. women's coach Andonovski says Tokyo squad still up in the air

U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Vlatko Andonovski offered few clues on Tuesday about his highly anticipated Olympic squad, as the team prepares for a training camp and three-game Summer Series next month. Twenty-three players, including veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and top defender Crystal Dunn, will travel to Texas for the trio of friendlies against Portugal, Jamaica, and Nigeria, with the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away.

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be canceled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Poll after poll has shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year and where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

Gymnastics-'Old man' Whitlock still has more in the tank for Tokyo

Double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will be the old man of Britain's artistic gymnastics team in Tokyo but he still feels he can deliver as he prepares for his third Games. A gold medallist at pommel horse and on the floor at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the 28-year-old also has three bronze medals -- all-around in Rio and team and pommel from London 2012.

Olympics-White House stands by Tokyo Games as COVID surges

The White House on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Tokyo's plan to hold the Olympic Games this summer and for U.S. athletes competing there despite a new wave of coronavirus cases and a U.S. travel advisory for Japan. "Our position has not changed on the Olympics," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

U.S. grants last minute visas to Cuban baseball team

The Cuban Baseball Federation said on Tuesday the United States had granted it visas to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that opens next week in Florida. The federation said it hoped to travel to Florida on Wednesday to play two preparatory games before the tournament opens on Monday and thanked world and U.S. baseball organizations and Olympic committees for their support.

