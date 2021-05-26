UAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events
Attendees must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event. Trade and tourism hub Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week said COVID-19 vaccinations were required to participate in and attend concerts, sports events, bars, entertainment activities, and for weddings up to 100 people.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates said vaccinations against COVID-19 will be mandatory for people attending all "live events" from June 6, as the country pushes a vaccination campaign that has consistently been one of the fastest in the world. The policy applies to all sports, cultural, social, art exhibitions, activities, and events, a spokeswoman for the ministry of health said late on Tuesday. Attendees must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event.
Trade and tourism hub Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week said COVID-19 vaccinations were required to participate in and attend concerts, sports events, bars, entertainment activities, and for weddings up to 100 people. The UAE said more than 78.11% of the eligible population over 16 years old had now been vaccinated, and 84.59% of people aged 60 and over, without specifying if this meant two doses or one dose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- The United Arab Emirates
- Lisa Barrington
- ministry of health
ALSO READ
Dubai ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders
Lufthansa to operate flights between India and Germany via Bahrain instead of Dubai
Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity
UAE airlines Etihad, flydubai cancel Tel Aviv flights
A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism