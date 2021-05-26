Left Menu

UAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events

Attendees must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event. Trade and tourism hub Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week said COVID-19 vaccinations were required to participate in and attend concerts, sports events, bars, entertainment activities, and for weddings up to 100 people.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:49 IST
The United Arab Emirates said vaccinations against COVID-19 will be mandatory for people attending all "live events" from June 6, as the country pushes a vaccination campaign that has consistently been one of the fastest in the world. The policy applies to all sports, cultural, social, art exhibitions, activities, and events, a spokeswoman for the ministry of health said late on Tuesday. Attendees must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event.

Trade and tourism hub Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week said COVID-19 vaccinations were required to participate in and attend concerts, sports events, bars, entertainment activities, and for weddings up to 100 people. The UAE said more than 78.11% of the eligible population over 16 years old had now been vaccinated, and 84.59% of people aged 60 and over, without specifying if this meant two doses or one dose.

