Left Menu

Tennis-Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:45 IST
Tennis-Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro has confirmed her participation at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, a month after she said she had been cured of cancer. The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

"It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. "I have been working these last few months to give myself the opportunity to compete one last time in Paris.

"I am looking forward to jumping onto the court and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me." Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

She had said in late 2019 that she intended to quit at the end of 2020 but now wants to keep playing after her final season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues. The two-time French Open quarter-finalist, known for one of the best backhands in the women's circuit, had planned to compete at last year's U.S. Open but withdrew a week before the Grand Slam was to begin.

She revealed her diagnosis a week later, saying doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was detected at an early stage. "Tennis has given me many things and I have always wanted to say goodbye on a court," she said.

"Roland Garros has given me some of the best moments of my career. My first great result was produced on these courts, I have very good memories after all these years and it is a joy to be able to come for the last time to compete in Paris. "They are going to be some very beautiful days and I hope to be able to enjoy them to the maximum."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021