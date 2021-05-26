W88 Announces New Partnership with Cricketing Legend, Brian Lara

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:16 IST
London, United Kingdom (NewsVoir) Global online gaming brand, W88, is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with cricketing legend, Brian Lara. This partnership underpins W88’s ambitions within cricket and represents their first signing of a brand ambassador in the sport. Regarded as one of the finest cricketers to ever play the game, Lara will work with W88 over a multi-year partnership to engage with fans throughout the world and grow the brand’s presence within the cricketing community. Brian Lara commented on the partnership, “I am pleased to be working with W88, supporting them across their exciting growth plans in the world of cricket. W88 is an ambitious and respected brand within the gaming industry, and I am looking forward to helping build their market presence in the sport.” A W88 spokesman said, “We are delighted to be working with Brian Lara, a truly iconic figure within the cricketing world. It was important our first ambassador in the sport was of the highest calibre and in Brian we have the very best. We’re excited to get started as we pursue our ambitious growth plans.” PWR PWR

