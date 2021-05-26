Sports News Roundup: Joe West breaks record for games as an umpire; Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Joe West breaks record for games as an umpire

The umpire knew as "Cowboy Joe" is not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet, even after breaking the record for most games as an ump. Joe West participated in his 5,376th regular-season game as an umpire Tuesday night when he was behind the plate for the Chicago White Sox's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro has confirmed her participation at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, a month after she said she had been cured of cancer. The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

Olympics:'Passionate' Cambage to lead Australia's bid for elusive basketball gold

Social justice firebrand Liz Cambage will be free to express herself on the court when she leads Australia's bid for an elusive basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. United States-based Cambage was confirmed in the 12-woman squad on Wednesday, weeks after threatening to boycott the Games over a lack of racial diversity in Australia's Olympic photo shoots.

Olympics:'We need games', Australian softball squad off to Japan next week

Australia's Olympic softball squad will be among the first athletes to arrive from overseas for the Tokyo Games when they fly off for a training camp in Japan next Monday to get some desperately needed game practice. The 23-woman squad will land in Tokyo on June 1 for a six-week camp in Ota, some 80 kilometers northwest of the capital, before the final 15-strong roster for the Games is selected.

Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the NBA's Most Improved Player award for 2020-21 Tuesday. Randle received 98 of the 100 first-place votes for the award from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, according to the NBA. Randle (493 points) was left off one ballot.

MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel, and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).

Soccer-U.S. women's coach Andonovski says Tokyo squad still up in the air

U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Vlatko Andonovski offered few clues on Tuesday about his highly anticipated Olympic squad, as the team prepares for a training camp and three-game Summer Series next month. Twenty-three players, including veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and top defender Crystal Dunn, will travel to Texas for the trio of friendlies against Portugal, Jamaica, and Nigeria, with the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away.

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, urges Games cancellation

Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be canceled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Poll after poll has shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year and where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

NBA roundup: Mavericks take 2-0 series lead on Clippers

Luka Doncic blew past Los Angeles defenders for 39 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds, leading the visiting Mavericks to a 127-121 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round playoff series. Doncic's second straight 30-plus-point game leaves the Mavericks in a commanding position as the best-of-seven series heads back to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

U.S. grants last minute visas to Cuban baseball team

The Cuban Baseball Federation said on Tuesday the United States had granted it visas to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that opens next week in Florida. The federation said it hoped to travel to Florida on Wednesday to play two preparatory games before the tournament opens on Monday and thanked world and U.S. baseball organizations and Olympic committees for their support.

