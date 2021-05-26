Cricket-England to review Archer's progress next month after elbow surgery

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has undergone surgery on his right elbow and his progress will be reviewed in a month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old had already been ruled out of England's two-test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow.

"Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams," the board said in a statement. "His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling."

Barbados-born Archer had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon in his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

