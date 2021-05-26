Left Menu

Archer's progress to be reviewed by his consultant after four weeks: ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on May 21.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:28 IST
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on May 21. Archer will now be commencing an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams.

"His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling," ECB said in an official statement. Archer, who had returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship against Kent last week at Hove, only bowled five overs. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and as a result, he was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier confirmed that Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Earlier this year, Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March. Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. (ANI)

