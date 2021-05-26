6 members of Para-TT team to get help for visa, MEA working on it: MP Singh
A six-member team of para-athletes are seeking help in order to get a visa to take part in Para-Olympic table tennis trials slated to be held in Slovenia from June 3-5.
- Country:
- India
By Nitin Srivastava A six-member team of para-athletes are seeking help in order to get a visa to take part in Para-Olympic table tennis trials slated to be held in Slovenia from June 3-5.
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in order to fix the visa issue for six members of the para table tennis team. Talking to ANI, TTFI advisor MP Singh said: "We are hopeful that our athletes will certainly get a chance to take part in the upcoming trials. I have got some information that IOA, MEA, PMO, and the Sports Ministry are working on it, as of now things are looking positive and hopefully our athletes will get help for visas."
On May 24, TTFI President Dushyant Chautala had written a letter to MEA, saying: "We are pleased to inform you that 6 members of Indian Para table tennis team have been approved by the Sports Authority of India to participate in the Para Olympic table tennis trials to be held at Slovenia from June 3-5, 2021." "Since the Embassy of Slovenia in Delhi is closed to accept the visa application due to lockdown. Hence we request to kindly consider and approach Slovenian Embassy in Delhi to get a visa for the members," he added in his letter.
The six member para TT team is: Vaishnavi Vinayak Sutar, Vinayak Prakash Sutar, Trivendra Singh, Patel Sonalben Manubhai, Hemangi Vishnubhai Patel, and Jayesh Mohan Acharya. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports Ministry to provide financial support of Rs 5 lakh each for bereaved families of hockey legends
COVID-19: Sports Ministry approves Rs 2.5 lakh assistance for former powerlifter Joseph James
Sports Ministry approves Rs 2.5 Lakh to former Powerlifting coach Joseph James
Sports Ministry approaches UK Govt for allowing Sania Mirza's son on tour
Sports ministry approaches MEA to get UK visa for Sania's son