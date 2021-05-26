Left Menu

Manchester United fans attacked ahead of Europa League final in Gdansk

A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk for the Europa League final were attacked on a restaurant terrace late on Tuesday, Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported, citing local police. Witnesses said the attackers were heard shouting the name of local football club Lechia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:39 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk for the Europa League final were attacked on a restaurant terrace late on Tuesday, Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported, citing local police. Local mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz condemned the attack on a group of between 20 and 30 fans, saying in a statement posted on Facebook that Gdansk was an open city with no place for violence.

"Dear Manchester United and Villareal fans, all guests who came to Gdansk –- you are always appreciated here and we cordially welcome you to our city," she added. Witnesses said the attackers were heard shouting the name of local football club Lechia. Police said they were analysing video footage and expected to make arrests.

Up to 9,500 fans will be allowed into the Gdansk Stadium for the final on Wednesday, with at least 2,000 supporters flying in from both Spain and Britain.

