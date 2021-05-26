Left Menu

Eng vs NZ: Jamieson looking to pick brains of experienced Kiwi bowlers

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said that he is looking to pick the brains of the experienced bowlers in his side for the upcoming series against England and then the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:46 IST
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson (file image). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said that he is looking to pick the brains of the experienced bowlers in his side for the upcoming series against England and then the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. On his first tour of England, Jamieson would have the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Doug Bracewell and the youngster can follow their footsteps in order to achieve success in the UK.

"Their experience will be really helpful, from the guys like Tim, Wags, Doug and even Henry as well, who's played a lot over here. There's so much experience around English conditions and what the Dukes ball can do. So I'll try and look and lean on for the next few weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying. England and New Zealand will be locking horns in two Tests, beginning June 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

When asked about challenge of bowling with the Dukes ball, Jamieson said: "It's is certainly a bit different - it's a bit darker and harder as well, and the seam is a little bit more narrow. So it's just about trying to get used to that and the hands." "There have been conversations around what the Dukes ball can do, but whilst being mindful of the fact that you don't want to go searching too much and try to move the ball too much, and then getting caught on the bounce a little bit. So I'm sure over the next few days we'll have a few more conversations on what it looks like and then go from there," he added.

The second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston will be the first pilot event within the second phase of the government's world-leading Events Research Programme and have crowds coming in for the June 10 to 14 encounter.As per a report on edgbaston.com, the stadium will be able to accommodate around 18,000 spectators each day, 70 per cent of total stadium capacity. Each individual ticket holder must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test, completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending, and give consent to take part in the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

