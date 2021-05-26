Left Menu

Archer undergoes elbow surgery, assessment on return to training after one month

It had led to him missing a number of matches on tours to South Africa in 2020 and India earlier this year.The decision to have surgery came after he aggravated the problem on his return to county cricket with Sussex last week.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:36 IST
Archer undergoes elbow surgery, assessment on return to training after one month
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone surgery on his right elbow to address a long-standing injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday, without specifying any time-frame on his return to action.

The 26-year-old Archer, who had made a come back before IPL, had undergone a hand surgery in March and returned to first-class cricket earlier this month when his right elbow injury flared up.

''England and Sussex seam bowler Jofra Archer had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on Friday,'' the ECB said in a statement.

''Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams. His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling.'' England will hope that Archer is able to make a full and swift recovery to play a key role in both the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

The elbow issue had been a recurring one for Archer, who has been trying to manage it over a year. It had led to him missing a number of matches on tours to South Africa in 2020 and India earlier this year.

The decision to have surgery came after he aggravated the problem on his return to county cricket with Sussex last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021