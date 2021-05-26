Left Menu

Alex Wakely announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:19 IST
Alex Wakely announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Former Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely (Photo/ Northamptonshire Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Northamptonshire first-class cricketer number 453, Wakely represented the county on 371 occasions across all formats, scoring more than 12,000 runs.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my career and I am hugely grateful for my time in the game. I have had many highs and many lows along the way, but I have always given 100 per cent to Northamptonshire Cricket," Wakely said in an official release. He thanked the club for giving him all the opportunities over the years.

"I cannot thank the club enough for all the opportunities they have given me over the years, and in particular head coach David Ripley who has helped, encouraged and supported me throughout. He has become a friend rather than a coach and somebody who I have the upmost respect for," he added. One of the club's most successful captains, Wakely is the only man to lead the county to two major domestic titles - lifting the Twenty20 Blast trophy in both 2013 and 2016.

A product of Northamptonshire's academy, Wakely made his List A debut in 2005 and his first-class debut in 2007 before going on to lead the side 198 times in all formats. Club Chairman Gavin Warren said Wakely has been an integral part of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for so many years, adding that "we wish him all the best on his retirement".

"In my early tenure alongside David Ripley, Wakers was hugely important in guiding the Club into an incredibly successful time on the field, to have brought home the trophy in 2013 and 2016 was a superb achievement," he recalled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021