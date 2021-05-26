Left Menu

IWF Junior Weightlifting C'ships: Achinta Sheuli wins silver, creates new national record

India's Achinta Sheuli on Wednesday won a silver medal in the 73 kg bodyweight category during the IWF Junior (Men and Women) World Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:06 IST
India's Achinta Sheuli on Wednesday won a silver medal in the 73 kg bodyweight category during the IWF Junior (Men and Women) World Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent. Sheuli lifted the best total of 313 kg smashing 3 new senior national and 4 new junior national records. The first record was created in the snatch category. He first lifted 141 kg in the snatch category.

The old senior national record stood at 140 kg in name of N Ajith of Tamil Nadu which was created at Kolkata during the Senior National Weightlifting Championships on February 4, 2020. The old junior national record stood at 139 kg and was in Sheuli's name which was created at Tashkent during the 2020 Asian Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships in April, 2021.

Sheuli also managed to create a new record in the clean and jerk category as well after lifting 172 kg. The old senior national record stood at 170 kg in his name which was created in Pyongyang, DPR Korea during the 2019 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships. The old junior national record stood at 170 kg also stood in name of Sheuli which was created at Tashkent during the 2020 Asian Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships in April, 2021.

The total weight of 313 kg lifted by Sheuli, who represents West Bengal, is now both senior national record as well as the new junior national record. The old senior national record stood at 310 kg in name of N Ajith of Tamil Nadu which was created at Kolkata during the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in 2020.

The old junior national record stood at 309 kg in Sheuli's name which was created at Tashkent during the 2020 Asian Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships in 2021. (ANI)

