STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NICHOLLS Indian pacers on par with our men but focus will be on Ashwin, Jadeja: Henry Nicholls By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) India's pace attack is on par with New Zealand's world class swing operators but the Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls is more wary of the threat spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja may pose during the upcoming World Test Championship final.

SPO-IOA-OLY-VACCINATION-DETAILS IOA seeks details of vaccinated athletes from national federations New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo for the Summer Games, beginning July 23.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Ankita bows out of French Open Qualifiers Paris, May 26 (PTI) Ankita Raina's yet another attempt to qualify for the singles main draw of a Grand Slam failed as she bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers with a second-round defeat, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER Archer undergoes elbow surgery, assessment on return to training after one month London, May 27 (PTI) England fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone surgery on his right elbow to address a long-standing injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday, without specifying any time-frame on his return to action.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-RACISM People won't understand how it feels to face racism throughout your entire life: Holding London, May 26 (PTI) It is impossible to completely wipe off racism from the world, feels fast bowling great Michael Holding, who would ''bruise his knee'' to the grave if he was still an active player but doesn't want anyone to take the gesture as ''a tick-in-the-box exercise''.

SPO-CRI-EDGBASTON-CROWD Edgbaston Test between England and New Zealand to allow 18,000 fans on each day Birmingham, May 26 (PTI) As many as 18,000 fans will be allowed on each day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston after it was selected as the first of the UK government's pilot events that will gauge the risk of COVID-19 transmission at events that attract mass gatherings.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING-ODI Kohli, Rohit static in ODI batting chart, Bumrah 5th among bowlers Dubai, May 26 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma held on to their second and third positions respectively in the batting chart, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained static at number five in the bowling list of the latest ICC ODI player rankings issued on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-AKMAL Umar Akmal pays 4.5 million rupee fine, to take part in ACU's rehab program Karachi, May 27 (PTI) Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has paid a hefty fine of 4.5 million rupees to PCB, which now entitles him to join Anti-Corruption rehabilitation program of the board.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-EUROPEAN Chaudhary leads way in stellar show by India's pistol and rifle mixed teams Osijek (Croatia) May 26 (PTI) Led by the sensational Saurabh Chaudhary, India's Olympic-bound shooters produced a stellar show in the mixed air pistol and air rifle events of the European Championship here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-LD IND Amit Panghal enters semis of Asian Boxing Championships Dubai, May 26 (PTI) Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the semifinals and assured himself of a second successive medal at the Asian Boxing Championships after overcoming a stiff challenge from Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in the last-eight stage here on Wednesday. SPO-LIFT-WORLD-JR-LD IND Achinta Sheuli wins silver at World Junior Weightlifting Championship Tashkent, May 26 (PTI) Indian lifter Achinta Sheuli shattered seven national records, including three senior marks, en route clinching an overall silver medal in the 73kg category at the Junior World Championship here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-MANDHANA Never felt I will be able to experience day/night Test: Mandhana New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Opener Smriti Mandhana says she never thought the Indian women's team would get to play a day/night Test, something the side will experience in a few months' time in Australia.

SPO-CRI-ENG-FOAKES English stumper Ben Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after freak injury Birmingham, May 26 (PTI) England's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on Wednesday ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after a freak dressing-room accident resulted in a torn hamstring.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha continues to be stable, shifted out of ICU; wife admitted with COVID pneumonia Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh ''continues to be stable on oxygen support'' and he was on Wednesday shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he is being treated for COVID pneumonia, indicating signs of improvement in his condition.

SPO-BOX-AIBA AIBA says it's debt-free now, launches inquiry into ''past judging corruption'' Lausanne, May 26 (PTI) The International Boxing Association on Wednesday said it has cleared all its debts, including the USD 10 million owed to an Azerbaijan company, and also announced an independent investigation into allegations of ''past judging corruption.'' SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-CONTRACTS-STATES States should have annual contracts for its players, proposes Rohan Gavaskar New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Former India player Rohan Gavaskar has suggested the country's state cricket associations to start offering annual contracts to its players, quite like the way the BCCI does with the Indian team.

SPO-CRI-WTC-CUMMINS English conditions should suit New Zealand more than India in WTC final: Cummins Sydney, May 26 (PTI) Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels if the current wet weather conditions in England persist, New Zealand will enjoy an edge over India in the World Test Championships final, starting in Southampton on June 18.

