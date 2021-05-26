Sports News Roundup: Mavericks take 2-0 series lead on Clippers; Barty excited for 'spine tingling' Games debut in Tokyo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Broadcast rights key to growing women's soccer, says FIFA report

Broadcasting rights represent a significant growth area for women's soccer, with broadcast income currently accounting for an average of just 6% of clubs' total revenue, world governing body FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. The report analyses the women's football landscape through survey results from 30 leagues and 282 clubs in six key areas: sporting, governance, finance, fan engagement, players and COVID-19.

Avs F Nazem Kadri's suspension appeal set for Thursday

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal hearing for his eight-game suspension will take place Thursday on Zoom with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The NHL Department of Player Safety issued the suspension last Friday following Kadri's illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series on May 19.

MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).

Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield.

Cycling-Martin wins Giro stage 17 as Bernal shows first sign of weakness

Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively.

Soccer-Liverpool say Hillsborough campaigners have been let down again

Liverpool football club said campaigners had been let down again after the acquittal on Wednesday of two ex-policemen and a lawyer charged with perverting the course of justice following the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster. Ninety-six Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, urges Games cancellation

Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

NBA roundup: Mavericks take 2-0 series lead on Clippers

Luka Doncic blew past Los Angeles defenders for 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, leading the visiting Mavericks to a 127-121 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round playoff series. Doncic's second straight 30-plus-point game leaves the Mavericks in a commanding position as the best-of-seven series heads back to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

Jamie Murray has criticised French Open organisers over prize money cuts in the doubles event while also describing the hotel for doubles players an "absolute toilet". Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start.

Olympics: Barty excited for 'spine tingling' Games debut in Tokyo

Winning a Grand Slam is the ultimate goal for most tennis players but Ash Barty says there is no greater honour than representing your country and the world number one sees the Olympic Games as the pinnacle of sport. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, cannot wait to pull on Australia's green and gold colours when the Tokyo Games begin in July after the event was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

