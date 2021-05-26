Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading the club to their first Serie A title in 11 years.
Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
