Soccer-Maguire makes bench for Man United in final v Villarreal

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire did not make it back from injury in time to be included in the starting lineup for the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday but was named on the bench. United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for Eric Bailly to partner Victor Lindelof in the absence of Maguire while he fielded Paul Pogba in holding midfield alongside Scott McTominay, leaving out Fred.

Homegrown forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood were picked either side of top scorer Bruno Fernandes, with Edinson Cavani the lone striker. Villarreal coach Unai Emery named right back Juan Foyth in his side after the Argentine passed a late fitness test while picking Colombian forward Carlos Bacca, a double Europa League winner with Sevilla, alongside top scorer Gerard Moreno.

Teams: Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Parejo, Capoue, Pino; Moreno, Bacca

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

