Soccer-Second-tier Kiel stun Bundesliga's Cologne 1-0 in playoff first leg

Second division club Holstein Kiel stunned top flight hosts Cologne 1-0 in their promotion/relegation playoff first leg on Wednesday to edge closer to their first ever Bundesliga appearance. Yet after scoring Kiel went close to a second goal in the 78th minute but Janni Serra's header bounced off the crossbar. Kiel, who survived late pressure to hold on for the win, host Cologne in the return leg on Saturday.

Second division club Holstein Kiel stunned top flight hosts Cologne 1-0 in their promotion/relegation playoff first leg on Wednesday to edge closer to their first ever Bundesliga appearance. The visitors, who finished third in the second division, struck when substitute Simon Lorenz headed in the winner seconds after coming on in the 59th minute.

Cologne, who finished 16th in the Bundesliga, had several chances in the first half, including Ondrej Duda's low shot that whizzed wide of the post in stoppage time. Yet after scoring Kiel went close to a second goal in the 78th minute but Janni Serra's header bounced off the crossbar.

Kiel, who survived late pressure to hold on for the win, host Cologne in the return leg on Saturday.

