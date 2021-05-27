Left Menu

Inter Milan part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Italian club Inter Milan has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 27-05-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 08:58 IST
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian club Inter Milan has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. "The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our club's history," Inter Milan said in an official statement.

As a result of this announcement, Conte's two-year stay at the club has come to an end. Under his reign, Inter Milan won the Serie A title for the first time for over a decade. Even after winning the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season, the club has decided to let the 51-year-old Conte go.

Earlier this year, Inter Milan's majority owners Suning Holdings Group and club chairman Steven Zhang had hinted towards a financial overhaul in the team's operations, reported Goal.com. It is believed that Conte was adamant in keeping the nucleus of the side unchanged with deals for players like Romelu Lukaku considered an essential priority.

However, the top management refused to offer or guarantee such assurances leading to several no-shows for media conferences by the coach. Conte is expected to be handed a payout of USD 7.9 million to cover the remainder of his contract. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

