Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Tennis-Citing mental health concerns, Osaka says she won't do press at French Open

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said she will not take questions from the press at this year's French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health. "I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," the Japanese player wrote on Twitter.

NBA-Westbrook incensed after fan dumps popcorn on his head

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook called for more protection for players after a fan poured popcorn on his head as he made his way to the dressing room during Wednesday's NBA playoffs game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Westbrook was limping to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and was showered with popcorn by a fan seated above the tunnel at the Wells Fargo Center.

Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling

Australia's major sports leagues and Olympic hopefuls scrambled to make contingency plans on Thursday after authorities announced a seven-day lockdown in the southern state of Victoria to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne. Australia's second most populous state will be locked down from 11:59 pm (1359 GMT) on Thursday after authorities reported 12 new cases, bringing the Melbourne outbreak to 26.

Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O's

Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer and Michael Pineda tossed six strong innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Pineda (3-2) gave up only one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts as the Twins extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Tennis-Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

Rafa Nadal has already hoisted the French Open trophy a jaw-dropping 13 times and with the tantalizing prospect of increasing his Grand Slam haul to 21 -- thus becoming the most successful player in men's tennis -- it is difficult to see anyone stopping him in Paris. The Mallorcan will turn 35 during the tournament but shows little sign of slowing down. By triumphing in Barcelona and Rome for a 12th and 10th time respectively, he won two of the four tournaments he had entered in the run-up to the claycourt major.

Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals.

Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final. United was beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk.

Japan reassures Olympics can be safe as extended state of emergency eyed

Japan pledged on Thursday to keep in close contact with Olympics stakeholders at home and abroad to ensure a safe and secure Games even as it prepared to extend a state of emergency across much of the nation, including host city Tokyo. Concerns remain rife about the safety of the 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with public opinion polls showing a majority of Japanese are opposed to holding the Games this summer amid struggles to control a fourth wave of the coronavirus and sluggish vaccine rollout.

Olympics-Pot-shots politically driven, Games to go ahead - IOC's Pound

Some pot-shots being leveled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are "political posturing" former IOC vice-president Dick Pound told Reuters on Wednesday, insisting the beleaguered extravaganza should and would go ahead in July. The only question mark was the matter of fans on site, IOC member Pound said, but that was "kind of an operational detail" and not crucial to the whole concept of the staging.

