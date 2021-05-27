Left Menu

'Shut the noise': India women cricketers sweat it out in quarantine ahead of UK tour

India women cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, but everyone is sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.

27-05-2021
India's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India women cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, but everyone is sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BCCI Women posted a video of the players working out in the gym and the caption read: "Shut the Noise! We are INDIA."

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford. The third T20I will now be held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcasting issues.

"Date Change. For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket had tweeted on Tuesday. India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

