Olympics-Bronze, Houghton named in Britain's squad for Tokyo

England's Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze were included in Britain's 18-member women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics announced on Thursday, Team GB said. "There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games," said Riise. There will be 13 players making their Olympic debut at Tokyo, with 20-year-old forward Lauren Hemp the youngest player to be included.

England's Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze were included in Britain's 18-member women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics announced on Thursday, Team GB said. Scotland's Caroline Weir and Kim Little along with Wales' Sophie Ingle were the only non-English players selected.

The squad includes five players -- Houghton, White, Little, Karen Bardsley and Jill Scott -- who were part of the team which crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympics. Chelsea's Millie Bright and Fran Kirby were also named in the squad, which had a total of 11 Manchester City players.

The team will be led by England women's interim coach Hege Riise, who won Olympic gold as a player with Norway at the 2000 Sydney Games. "There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games," said Riise.

There will be 13 players making their Olympic debut at Tokyo, with 20-year-old forward Lauren Hemp the youngest player to be included. Britain have been drawn in Group E and will face Chile in the opening game on July 21, followed by hosts Japan three days later and Canada on July 27.

