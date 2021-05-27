Veteran Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina Joins MX TakaTak

With India’s favourite cricketing league currently stalled, fans of the game eagerly await to enjoy this sport again. However, India’s leading homegrown platform - MX TakaTak, is ensuring that your cricketing entertainment doesn’t stop as former Indian national team player Suresh Raina has chosen to join this platform as an influencer. Here’s a look at a video that he put up announcing his association with MX TakaTak.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPU_dphBLhw/?utm_medium=copy_link Suresh Raina’s association with MX TakaTak compels his audience to explore a new side of himself and ensures that their love for him and the sport does not have to be limited to the field. Speaking about the same, he said, “I believe the love for cricket is everlasting but I am now looking forward to showing my fans multiple facets of my personality beyond the pitch. I am very excited to join MX TakaTak, this app is a fascinating place to share some personal moments from my life and engage with newer audiences.” MX TakaTak has shown exponential growth and has emerged as the preferred choice of the platform not only for its users but also for content creators. As a market leader in its category, the platform has been building a large community of influencers across genres and Suresh Raina’s onboarding announcement comes soon after India’s skipper Virat Kohli joined this short video app. With this move, MX TakaTak is not only strategically diversifying its content but is also strengthening its sport vertical as well.

MX TakaTak is also one of the first short video platforms to host live sessions that enables content creators to reach out to a wider audience. Using this feature to its fullest, Suresh Raina will also be going live on MX TakaTak on 30th May in a session moderated by the popular sports anchor - Jatin Sapru. The duo will be covering a whole range of lesser known topics around Raina’s life, his love for music, tips and tricks on his fitness regime and personal cricketing anecdotes.

Catch this legendary sportsman at his candid best as he promises to share some fun-filled videos, follow Suresh Raina on this handle now: https:hare.mxtakatak.com/sureshrainaofficial Download MX TakaTak now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp PWR PWR

