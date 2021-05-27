Left Menu

Soccer-Allegri agrees to replace Pirlo as Juventus coach - reports

Reuters has contacted Juventus for confirmation. Allegri won five Serie A titles in a row in his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, as well as lifting the Coppa Italia four times and finishing as Champions League runners-up twice.

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo and replaced him with former manager Massimiliano Allegri, Italian media reported on Thursday. Sky Italia said that Allegri will return to the Turin club for a second spell two years on from his departure, after reaching an agreement with the Juve hierarchy.

It would mark the end of a disappointing year in charge for Pirlo, who was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead Juventus to fourth place following nine consecutive title wins. Juve pushed to complete the deal overnight amid concerns that other clubs could make a move for Allegri, Sky Italia reported, after Inter Milan terminated Antonio Conte’s contract and Spanish media reported Zinedine Zidane is leaving Real Madrid.

Confirmation is expected to arrive once the two parties agree on whether Allegri will sign on for three or four years, according to reports. Reuters has contacted Juventus for confirmation.

Allegri won five Serie A titles in a row in his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, as well as lifting the Coppa Italia four times and finishing as Champions League runners-up twice.

