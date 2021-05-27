Left Menu

Bayern signs defender Omar Richards from 2nd-tier Reading

He finds good solutions going forward, hes very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team. Richards, who provides support for left back Alphonso Davies, called it a dream has come true. He will wear the No. 3 shirt.Richards is Bayerns second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:51 IST
Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards on a free transfer from second-division English club Reading.

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a four-year deal with the German champions, the team said Thursday.

''Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defense,'' Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team.'' Richards, who provides support for left back Alphonso Davies, called it ''a dream has come true.” He will wear the No. 3 shirt.

Richards is Bayern’s second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.

It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. He switched from Leipzig to take over from Hansi Flick, who will become the Germany coach after the European Championship.

