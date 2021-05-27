Left Menu

Soccer-Wilshere released by Bournemouth

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been released by second-tier Bournemouth after his short-term contract expired, the club said on Thursday. Wilshere, who last played for England in the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:05 IST
Soccer-Wilshere released by Bournemouth

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been released by second-tier Bournemouth after his short-term contract expired, the club said on Thursday. The 29-year-old scored two goals in 17 games for Bournemouth after joining them for a second stint in January. He played 27 times for the south coast club in his first spell when he was loaned from Arsenal in the 2016-17 season.

He joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career, but groin and ankle problems limited his game time. Wilshere, who last played for England in the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021