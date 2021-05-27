Left Menu

Soccer-No COVID-19 bubbles for English fans in Porto for Champions League final

Thousands of English football fans coming to Porto for Saturday's Champions League final will not have to stay in bubbles and will not face restrictions on movement during their limited stay, Portuguese police said on Thursday. "The borders are open.

Thousands of English football fans coming to Porto for Saturday's Champions League final will not have to stay in bubbles and will not face restrictions on movement during their limited stay, Portuguese police said on Thursday.

"The borders are open. The city and the country are opening up little by little. Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned," Porto police Superintendent Cardoso da Silva told a news briefing.

"There are no restrictions of movement for fans," he added.

