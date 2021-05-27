Left Menu

India pacer Natarajan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:40 IST
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Natarajan thanked all the health care workers who have put themselves at "risk" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Am so grateful to get my #Vaccine this morning. A million thanks to our incredible health care workers who have put themselves at risk for our people," Natarajan tweeted. Natarajan was ruled out from the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury before the tournament was suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The pacer underwent knee surgery in April and is now recovering.

Last month, Natarajan had said he is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time. BCCI had wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH had also too wished him a speedy recovery.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets. The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting had unanimously decided to suspend the tournament on May 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

