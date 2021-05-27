Zinedine Zidane steps down as head coach of Real Madrid

Former French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday. Last week, after failing to win the LaLiga title for the 2020-21 season, Zidane had said he was gutted and would be talking to the club about his future later on.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club," the club said in an official statement. "We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid," the statement further read.

Real Madrid hailed former boss for the contribution he made for the LaLiga club during his stint with the side. "Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club," the club said.

"He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid," it added. Last season, Real Madrid had won LaLiga, but this time they failed to secure the title. Real Madrid won 2-1 against Villarreal and as a result, the side finished at the second spot with 84 points. (ANI)

