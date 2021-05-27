Left Menu

Soccer-Relegated Sheffield United appoint Jokanovic as new manager

Sheffield United have named former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on a three-year deal, the relegated Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:28 IST
Sheffield United have named former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on a three-year deal, the relegated Premier League club announced on Thursday. Jokanovic, who steered both Fulham and Watford to the top flight in 2015 and 2018, respectively, will leave his role at Qatari side Al-Gharafa to take over at Bramall Lane as their first overseas manager.

"I'm excited to work in English football again and I'm looking forward to getting started with the players and staff... as we prepare for the challenge in the Championship," Jokanovic said in a statement. The Blades will play in the second tier after finishing bottom of the Premier League on 23 points. Paul Heckingbottom was placed in temporary charge of the team following Chris Wilder's departure in March.

