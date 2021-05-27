Left Menu

Czechs name Sadílek for Euro 2020 after Kúdela loses appeal

Defensive midfielder Michal Sadlek was named to the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship on Thursday after UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for defender Ondej Kdela for racially abusing an opponent.Czech Republic coach Jaroslav ilhav announced a list of 25 players on Tuesday, one less than the number allowed by UEFA.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:33 IST
Czechs name Sadílek for Euro 2020 after Kúdela loses appeal
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Defensive midfielder Michal Sadílek was named to the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship on Thursday after UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for defender Ondřej Kúdela for racially abusing an opponent.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý announced a list of 25 players on Tuesday, one less than the number allowed by UEFA. The final place was meant for Kúdela, who was appealing his ban.

But the governing body of European soccer dismissed that appeal on Wednesday, having previously found the Slavia Prague defender guilty of shouting a racial slur at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game in Glasgow in March.

The ruling means Kúdela will be suspended for 10 games in UEFA competitions, including for club and country.

The 21-year-old Sadílek has yet to play a game for the national team. He spent last season on loan from PSV Eindhoven at Czech provincial club Liberec. He played for his country at the under-21 European Championship earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kúdela announced on Thursday he will challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The appeal, however, won't be completed in time for him to play in next month’s tournament.

The Czechs will take on Scotland in Glasgow in their Group D opener on June 14.

''I'm sorry to miss the Euro but I want to clear my name,” Kúdela said. ''So, the fight goes on.'' Squad: Goalkeepers: Tomáš Vaclík (Sevilla), Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Aleš Mandous (Olomouc) Defenders: Jan Bořil (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzeň), Vladimír Coufal (West Ham), Ondřej Čelůstka (Sparta Prague), Pavel Kadeřábek (Hoffenheim), Tomáš Kalas (Bristol City), Aleš Matějů (Brescia), David Zima (Slavia Prague) Midfielders: Antonín Barák (Hellas Verona), Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin), Adam Hložek (Sparta Prague), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Alex Král (Spartak Moscow), Lukáš Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pešek (Slovan Liberec), Tomáš Souček (West Ham), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadílek (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards: Michael Krmenčík (Club Brugge), Tomáš Pekhart (Legia Warsaw), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Matěj Vydra (Burnley).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021