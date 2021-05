Soccer-Maignan joins Milan from Lille on five-year deal

AC Milan have signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old played every minute of the Ligue 1 season as Lille pipped Paris St Germain to the league title by one point.

“The goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2026 and will wear the number 16 jersey,” read a club statement. Maignan will replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Milan director Paolo Maldini confirmed that the Italy international will leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract next month.

"We are going our separate ways, but I can only wish him the best,” Maldini told Milan TV on Wednesday. Milan finished second in Serie A this season, ending an eight-year wait to return to the Champions League.

Maignan, who came through the PSG youth system, joined Lille in 2015 and made 180 appearances for the French club. He has been capped once by France, in Oct.2020, and was named in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

