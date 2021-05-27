Left Menu

Tennis-Cincinnati Masters to welcome back fans at full capacity - organisers

We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year's tournament." Organisers said tickets for the tournament, which runs from Aug. 14-22, are set to go on sale on June 3.

Cincinnati Masters organisers said on Thursday that they plan to operate the August tournament in the city and at full capacity for fans. The Cincinnati Masters was held without fans in a bio-secure bubble after organisers were forced to move the tournament to Flushing Meadows before last year's U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In keeping with the guidance from local government officials, we are eager to welcome fans back to the Western & Southern Open," the tournament's Chief Operating Officer Katie Haas said in a statement. "The fans bring so much energy and excitement to our event, and we dearly missed them last year. We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year's tournament."

Organisers said tickets for the tournament, which runs from Aug. 14-22, are set to go on sale on June 3.

