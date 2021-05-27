Left Menu

Mary Kom enters final of Asian Championships

On Wednesday night, the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar 75kg lost 2-3 to Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal.Also going down in the quarters was Narender 91kg.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:26 IST
Mary Kom enters final of Asian Championships
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) stormed into the Asian Boxing Championships final after notching up a gruelling victory over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg here on Thursday.

Mary Kom prevailed in a split 4-1 decision.

However, Monika (48kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down 0-5 to second seeded Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

The top-seeded Mary Kom dug from her huge reservoir of experience to outwit the sprightly Altantsetseg with her right hook being particularly impressive on the day.

The 38-year-old will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece.

Earlier, in an intense contest, Monika just could not keep pace with Balkibekova, who craftily dodged the Indian's attacks and connected some eye-catching combination punches to dominate the proceedings. On Wednesday night, the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 2-3 to Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal.

Also going down in the quarters was Narender (+91kg). He lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Kamshibek Kunkabayev.

On Friday, five Indian men -- Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas krishan (69kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) -- will fight it out in the semifinals. Of these, Panghal and Krishan are bound for Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021