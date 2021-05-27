Left Menu

Shami receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India speedster Mohammad Shami on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the teams quarantine here ahead of the UK tour.The right-arm pacer is serving a 14-day quarantine here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 16 and the subsequent five-match series in England.Got my first dose of vaccine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:59 IST
Shami receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

India speedster Mohammad Shami on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the team's quarantine here ahead of the UK tour.

The right-arm pacer is serving a 14-day quarantine here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 16 and the subsequent five-match series in England.

''Got my first dose of vaccine. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe. #mshami11 #saddapunjab #TeamIndia #covid_19 #vaccine #india,'' tweeted Shami along with his picture of getting the jab.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for 45 plus individuals.

Then several of Shami's team-mates including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had taken the first jab of COVID 19 vaccine at different centres in the country. The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the UK.

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021