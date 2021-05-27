The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of European Shooting Championships in Croatia.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-ASIAN-LD IND Mary Kom, Saskhi enter final of Asian Championships Dubai, May 27 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Sakshi (54kg) stormed into the Asian Boxing Championship finals after notching up gruelling victories in their last-four stage bouts here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-SHIVA-INTERVIEW It felt like I beat the virus: Shiva Thapa talks about record 5th Asian medal By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Shiva Thapa still can't quite believe that securing a fifth successive medal at the prestigious Asian Boxing Championships is ''some sort of an unparalleled achievement''.

SPO-F1-RACISM-CHANDHOK Denied entry into a restaurant, Ex-F1 driver Chandhok calls for more diversity in sport By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Denied entry into a restaurant on the basis of his skin colour recently, former Grand Prix driver-turned TV expert Karun Chandhok says more awareness needs to be created against racism through Formula 1 though it has already taken ''impressive'' steps to address the issue.

SPO-GOPICHAND-LD COACHES Second-best foreign coaches will make us second best and not the best, says Gopichand New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Pullela Gopichand says a good mix of foreign and Indian coaches is important for the development of the system but strongly believes that ''second best'' overseas recruits will only produce the second best players.

SPO-OLY-IOA-VACCINATION All members of Tokyo-bound Indian contingent will be vaccinated before departure: IOA New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday said all the Tokyo Games-bound athletes and officials have got their first COVID-19 vaccine and they will get their second doses before their departure from the country for the multi-sporting spectacle.

SPO-CRI-CPL Gayle, Shakib and du Plessis return to CPL Gros Islet (St Lucia), May 27 (PTI) Dashing West Indian Chris Gayle, ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and senior South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis will feature in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to be played in St Kitts & Nevis from August 28 to September 19.

SPO-CRI-ENG-IPL-BUTCHER ECB not changing India Test series schedule to accommodate IPL a missed opportunity: Butcher London, May 27 (PTI) Former opener Mark Butcher feels the ECB should have agreed to the BCCI's request to change the Test series schedule to accommodate the remaining games of IPL as it would have given the England Board the leverage to get top Indian players for its 'Hundred' tournament.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-REVIEW Langer under pressure to change coaching stye after end of season review Sydney, May 27 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer must change his coaching style if he wants to continue in his role, an end-of-season review of cricket Down Under has warned.

SPO-HOCK-IND-NAVNEET India team getting better on tactical and fitness fronts: Navneet Kaur Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Talented forward Navneet Kaur says the Indian women's hockey team lacked experience during the Rio Olympics but the side is much better now both tactically and physically as they gear up for the Tokyo Games.

SPO-FOOT-IND-DHEERAJ Dheeraj Singh says he's ready to learn from senior goalkeepers in national team Doha, May 27 (PTI) Young Dheeraj Singh is ready to learn the tricks of his trade from senior goalkeepers Gurpreet Singh and Amrinder Singh as he seeks improvement in ''various areas'' to establish himself in the Indian national team.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Nagal also fails to make French Open main draw cut Paris, May 27 (PTI) India's top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the French Open Qualifying event here.

