CPL 2021: Gayle returns to Patriots, St Lucia Zouks rope in Faf du Plessis

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle, former Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan, and Faf du Plessis will be playing in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. "Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan, and Faf du Plessis will be playing at 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis in August and September," CPL said in a statement.

Gayle will be back with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only CPL final in his first year with the franchise. Faf du Plessis will be playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season. This is his second stint at the CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.

The former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he made four consecutive half-centuries, including 95 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shakib Al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 season. This will be the second time that the world's leading spin-bowling allrounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.

The 2021 CPL will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19. This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020. (ANI)

