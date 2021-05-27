Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema will quickly settle back into France team, says Varane

Benzema, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October. "Of course, I am very happy that Karim is back in the team.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:36 IST
Soccer-Benzema will quickly settle back into France team, says Varane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Raphael Varane said that his Real Madrid team mate Karim Benzema would fit seamlessly back into the France team as the forward makes his international comeback after being left out for more than five years. Benzema, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October.

"Of course, I am very happy that Karim is back in the team. For 5-6 years I was in a difficult position when I was asked about him," Varane told reporters on Thursday, a day after Les Bleus gathered at their training camp ahead of Euro 2020, in which they face Germany, Hungary and Portugal in Group F. "I'm very happy that he's back and I think that's the case for many players in the group. I didn't play any role and I heard like you about his selection when it was announced."

According to defender Varane, the 33-year-old Benzema will provide France's attack with more fluidity as he is expected to take his place in the starting lineup alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. "One of Karim's greatest qualities is to play with others," Varane said. "He has this ability to link players together. That's what we expect from him, that he plays his game."

France play their first warm-up game against Wales in Nice next Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021