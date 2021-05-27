Left Menu

COVID positive Milkha, his wife stable; condition improving: Hospital

Both Mr and Mrs Milkha Singh are stable and improving, a late evening health update issued by Fortis hospital, Mohali read.Earlier on Wednesday, Milkha 91 was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he is being treated for COVID pneumonia.His 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the deadly virus.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur are ''stable and improving,'' the hospital in Mohali, where the couple is currently undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, said on Thursday. ''Both Mr and Mrs Milkha Singh are stable and improving,'' a late evening health update issued by Fortis hospital, Mohali read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Milkha (91) was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he is being treated for COVID pneumonia.

His 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the deadly virus. She too had COVID pneumonia, the hospital had said in an earlier update.

Milkha and his wife are sharing the same room in the hospital.

Kaur had earlier returned negative when all of Milkha's family members were tested for the virus.

Milkha was admitted to the ICU on Monday after testing positive for the virus last Wednesday. He was diagnosed with ''COVID pneumonia'' on the same day of his admission.

He is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

